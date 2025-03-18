Can TN govt finish Rameswaram airport in 1-yr, asks Sellur Raju; it’s not simple like ‘thermocol’ task, Rajaa’s jibe

CHENNAI: Industries Minister T R B Rajaa informed the State Assembly on Tuesday that the government has initiated the process of establishing an international airport at Hosur, asserting that it would be materialised soon. He further stated that efforts are underway to expand airports in Coimbatore, Madurai, and Thoothukudi, with land acquisition for these projects already completed.

The minister made these remarks in response to AIADMK legislator Sellur K Raju's question about the feasibility of establishing an international airport at Hosur and the completion of the newly announced airport at Rameswaram within the remaining year of the DMK's term.

Rajaa ridiculed Sellur Raju by recalling the infamous 'thermocol' incident and emphasised that establishing an airport is not as simple as floating thermocol. Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu also joined the debate, taking a dig at Raju, stating that development projects like airports cannot be executed like "Zee Boom Baa". Such projects require appropriate planning, fund allocation, and a step-by-step approach.

Upon hearing this, Sellur Raju expressed his displeasure over the "thermocol" remark and said in a regretful tone that he did (floating thermocol) as per officials' guidance.

Explaining the measures taken by the department, Minister Rajaa stated that five potential sites for the Hosur airport had been identified and forwarded to the Union government and relevant authorities for approval. "The airport in Hosur will be materialised soon. We will inform of good news soon," he said.

He also highlighted that the government had completed land acquisition for the Coimbatore airport expansion project and was working on the expansion of airports in Madurai and Thoothukudi. Rajaa criticised the AIADMK for failing to undertake any substantial work on such major projects during their tenure.

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami intervened, stating that the AIADMK had initiated the land acquisition process for the Coimbatore airport expansion and had even allocated alternative land for over 500 families. However, the minister dismissed this as "incorrect data" and noted that he would provide a detailed report on the projects when responding to the department's demand for grants.