Campaign launched in 360 Tamil Nadu villages to improve quality of education in govt schools

CHENNAI: To improve the quality of education and with the motive to prevent government schools from gradually vanishing from the ecosystem, the movement called 'Palli Kalvi Padukappu Iyakkam' has launched a 'save education' campaign in 360 villages of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The campaign has been launched for government schools only. For this, 360 volunteers, including teachers, volunteers of Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme, alumni and members of Self-Help Group (SHG) have come forward.

The campaign has been simultaneously launched in 360 villages with 360 volunteers, where each person has chosen one school and will work for a minimum period of one year on its upliftment on all aspects.

As per the members of the movement, the campaign is meant to address concerns in government schools of TN, which in turn reflects the need of the society. Also, the campaign will focus on good quality education as per the Right to Education Act, 2009.

The member of the movement said that all volunteers have visited their chosen school and the community that sends children to the school.

"Also, we have made an appeal to all the stakeholders like; teachers parents, students, school management committee heads and members, local body members, alumnus among others to come together and work to improve the quality of education in the school to usher in a brighter future to the children and thereby to the society at large, "added the member.