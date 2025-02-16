Call to bring Nagercoil under Madurai railway division

MADURAI: Several rail passengers in parts of Kanniyakumari district demand Nagercoil station be merged with the Madurai Division of Southern Railway, A Shankar, Executive Director, EMPOWER, Centre for Consumer, Environment Education, Research and Advocacy, said on Saturday.

Currently, the Nagercoil railway station is functional under the limits of Trivandrum Division, Kerala.

As of now, train services are limited and on approval of the merger proposal, the passengers could get additional trains towards Madurai, Tiruchy, and Chennai.

He further said that representations were made for the merger to Chief Minister MK Stalin.