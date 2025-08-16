Call for social workers in Juvenile Justice board

CHENNAI: The Department of Children Welfare and Special Services has called for candidates to apply for the role of social worker for the Juvenile Justice board in Namakkal, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Sivaganga, SivagangaThoothukudi and Tirunelveli by 5 pm on September 15.

Application format and eligibility criteria can be obtained from the District Child Protection Unit or https://dsdcpimms.tn.gov.in.

A department circular noted that the member will be appointed by the State on an honorarium basis but will not be classified as government employment, and one member shall be a woman.

Candidates must be between 35 and 65 years of age with active involvement in health, education or welfare activities pertaining to children for at least seven years or practising professionals in child psychology, psychiatry, sociology or law.