Calf jumbo falls into water tank in Valparai, saved

The four-year-old tusker, which was part of a four-member herd retreating to Kerala forests from Valparai, had strayed near human settlements in the sprawling tea estates in search of food and water.

In the early morning hours, the elephant herd approached a 12-foot deep ground-level water tank near a residential area in the Villoni Estate to consume water. When the calf jumbo attempted to consume water, it slipped and fell into the tank.