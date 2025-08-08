Cages kept to trap tiger in Gudalur

COIMBATORE: The Gudalur forest department on Thursday set up cages to trap a tiger suspected to have killed several cattle. Villagers of Padanthorai, Kaniyam Vayal, Sarkarmoola and surrounding villages in Devarshola Panchayat claimed that the tiger mauled to death more than ten cattle in recent days.

Frequent incidents of attacks triggered continuous protests by villagers, and the members of the Rights Retrieval Committee resorted to a fasting protest in Padanthorai village on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on the recommendations of Gudalur DFO N Venkatesh Prabhu, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra issued an order to trap the animal. Following this, two cages were placed with meat as bait to lure the prowling tiger.