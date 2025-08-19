Cable car service to resume from Aug 20 at Palani Murugan temple

CHENNAI: The cable car facility at the Arulmigu Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple in Palani would resume from August 20 after being closed for annual maintenance.

According to a Maalaimalar report, a trial run was conducted on Aug 18 with stones over 250 kg placed in the coaches to inspect the function of the service.

This year, the service was closed from July 15, and devotees were requested to use alternative modes such as stairs or electric trains to reach the temple.

Thousands of devotees visit the Murugan temple in Palani, and they mostly make use of the steps to reach the temple.

However, to make the journey easier for elderly people and children, the temple had organised a rope car that would drop the devotees at the temple from 7 am to 8 pm every day.