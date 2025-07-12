Begin typing your search...

    12 July 2025
    Cable car service suspended at Palani Murugan temple for annual maintenance
    CHENNAI: As part of the annual maintenance works, the cable car facility at the Arulmigu Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple in Palani would be closed.

    According to a report from Thanthi TV, the yearly maintenance would be carried out from July 15 over the next 31 days.

    Until then, the devotees have been requested to use alternative modes such as stairs or electric trains to the reach the temple.

    Thousands of devotees visit the Murugan temple in Palani and they mostly make use of the steps to reach the temple.

    However, to make the journey easier for elderly people and children, the temple had organised a rope car that would drop the devotees at the temple from 7am to 8pm everyday.

    Maintenance worksCable carArulmigu Dhandayuthapaniswamy TemplePalani
