Cabinet expansion may see Congress faces

Sources told DT Next that the final list of ministers was in the last stage of consultation ahead of the swearing-in ceremony that is likely on Thursday morning. Governor in-charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is expected to arrive in Chennai on Wednesday evening.

The ruling party is learnt to have decided to accommodate Congress legislators – S Rajeshkumar and P Viswanathan are the frontrunners – but has backed away from inducting MLAs from the AIADMK faction led by C Ve Shanmugam and SP Velumani due to sustained objections from the Congress, the Left parties and VCK, who have conveyed strong reservations over any attempt to offer Cabinet berths to AIADMK legislators.