Cabinet clears six exclusive schemes for conservancy workers 30,000 new houses in urban areas; Rs 5 lakh additional relief

CHENNAI: Facing flak from allies and opposition over the impasse in resolving the grievances of protesting conservancy workers in the city, the state cabinet on Thursday approved six new welfare schemes for the benefit of conservancy workers, including an additional Rs 5 lakh compensation to conservancy workers dying on duty and a housing scheme comprising 30,000 houses for them in urban Tamil Nadu.

Briefing media persons after the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the state Secretariat, Tamil Nadu finance minister Thangam Thennarasu said that a special scheme for diagnosing and treating skin and lung related diseases among conservancy workers will be implemented and an additional Rs 5 lakh compensation will be disbursed to the families of conservancy workers dying on duty (in addition to Rs 5 lakh provided by the Conservancy Workers Welfare Board).

Thennarasu also announced that the cabinet also approved a new higher education assistance scheme covering the tuition, hostel and books fees of wards of conservancy workers regardless of the school they attended will also be implemented. Under an exclusive housing scheme for conservancy workers, about 30,000 houses will be constructed in three years in collaboration with Tamil Nadu Housing Board and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board to cater to Conservancy workers without houses in urban areas. In rural areas, priority will be given to conservancy workers without houses under Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme.

The ministry has also cleared a new scheme of providing 35% subsidy up to Rs 3.5 lakh maximum and 6% interest subsidy will be provided to conservancy workers starting their own business. Rs 10 crore will be allotted for the scheme annually. Also, a free breakfast scheme for urban conservancy workers will be implemented through local bodies. To begin with the scheme will be implemented in Chennai Corporation and gradually extended to other urban local bodies to help conservancy workers who face difficulties in preparing their breakfast due to the nature of their work which starts early in the day.

Ministers appeals to protesting workers to end strike

Describing the incumbent regime led chief minister MK Stalin as one which respected the sentiments of sanitary workers and cared for their welfare, finance minister Thennarasu appealed to the conservancy workers to end their strike and return to duty considering public welfare and their other demands. To a query about regularisation of the jobs of conservancy workers, the minister said that the verdict in a related case was reserved by the Madras High Court and another was pending in tribunal and it was subject to the case outcome. Adding that the schemes announced on Thursday would apply to all conservancy workers, Thennarasu said that solid waste management was privatised and implemented through Self Help Groups and the current problem was related to zones V and VI.