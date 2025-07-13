Bye, bye backbench! Schools in Tamil Nadu to follow ‘Pa’ shape bench arrangement

CHENNAI: The concept of backbenchers will no longer exist in Tamil Nadu schools, as the School Education Department has proposed new seating arrangements where the benches will be laid in the shape of the Tamil letter ‘Pa’.

Noting how seating arrangement plays a vital role in enhancing learning, promoting interaction and comfort, the School Education Director S Kannappan said the key features in the new plan would ensure that every student can see the board and teachers clearly, improve accessibility for easy movement for students and the teacher, while making it easier to monitor students.

When everyone can be seen and every voice is heard, learning will become a conversation, not a lecture, the order said. "This shape will do that beautifully. Every student will be in the front row. The best learning happens when no one hides; moreover, it brings everyone into the light of learning."

While traditional row arrangement limits interaction among students, the ‘Pa’ shape would foster discussions and interactive teaching, the order said. "All students can see each other and the teachers, and everyone faces each other, and the teacher will have easy eye contact," it added.

The benches and desks should be positioned to take advantage of natural light and airflow, and accommodate students with special needs, besides giving enough space for devices if tablets and laptops are used.

The new seating arrangement will allow teachers to be at the centre, making the teaching more dynamic and interactive, besides facilitating easy monitoring and support for all students.

It will also enhance class participation, as the students feel more involved and less isolated. "Shy or quiet students are more likely to participate in a circular, inclusive setting,” the order said.

"It will also reduce the feeling of hierarchy and encourage equal opportunity for students to speak and share ideas. This will be ideal for role plays, science experiments, and interactive lessons, besides offering space in the middle for demonstrations or collaborative activities."

The chief educational officers should pass the instruction to all headmasters in this regard, depending on students’ strength and the size of the classroom.