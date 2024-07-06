By-poll: CM Stalin urges voters of Vikravandi to defeat the traitors of social justice

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and the DMK president MK Stalin on Friday urged the voters of Vikravandi Assembly Constituency to teach a befitting lesson to those who were betraying social justice by defeating the BJP-led NDA candidate fielded by the PMK for the July 10 bypoll.

Canvassing the voters of Vikravandi Assembly Constituency through a video, Stalin said, "The DMK government stood for social justice, which everyone is aware of. But the BJP is against social justice. By defeating the candidate fielded by the PMK, on behalf of the BJP-led NDA, I request you to teach the fitting lesson to the traitors of social justice."

Pointing out the welfare schemes which were implemented in the last three years, the DMK president said that he is seeking the voters of Vikaravandi to support the DMK-led INDIA bloc candidate to continue the welfare schemes for all people across the state.

"In the last three years of the Dravidian Model government, a number of welfare schemes have been implemented and families have directly benefited in one way or the other. 1.16 lakh women are getting Rs 1,000 as monthly assistance under the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme and from this July, we will extend this scheme to 1.48 lakh women, " he said in a video message.

Recalling the DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's achievements, Stalin said that the DMK government also provided 20 per cent reservation to the Most Backward Classes including Vanniyars and increased the reservation for Scheduled Castes.

He further informed that he will soon unveil the two memorials being constructed in Villupuram for former DMK minister A Govindasamy, who belonged to the Vanniyar community and for people who were killed in police firing during the struggle demanding exclusive reservation for the Vanniyars in the 1890s.

The ruling DMK has fielded Anniyur Siva for the ensuing Vikravandi byepoll, while the PMK has fielded C Anbumani and NTK has fielded Abinaya.