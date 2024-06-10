Business Advisory Committee of TNLA to meet on June 12 to decide duration of Assembly session

CHENNAI: The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly would most likely meet on June 12 to decide the duration of the ensuing Assembly session.

Speaker M Appavu would chair the meeting of the BAC which also comprises the Leader of the House Duraimurugan and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Speaker Appavu announced last week that the session of the State Assembly would commence at 10 am on June 24 for debates on demand for grants for various departments.

The session, in all probability, could last for not less than a fortnight during which the debate on demand for grants for various departments would be taken up by the House.