Bus topples after collision with earthmover in Maduranthagam; 14 hurt

CHENNAI: As many as 14 people were injured in a road accident after a private omnibus bus collided with an earthmover in Maduranthagam on Friday.

The accident occurred when a private bus carrying around 30 passengers was heading towards Chennai from Tiruchy on the National Highway in the early morning.

When the bus was approaching Maduranthagam, an earthmover attempted to cross the highway. According to the police, the driver of the earthmover, on noticing the bus, tried to cross the road before the bus approached.

However, the speeding bus collided with the earthmover, resulting in a severe accident. Under the impact of the collision, the bus overturned on the road.

Maduranthagam police rushed to the spot and began rescue operations with the help of local villagers. The 14 passengers who were injured were admitted to the Maduranthagam and Chengalpattu GH.

Following the incident, traffic on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway was affected for an hour. The Maduranthagam police have registered a case and are questioning both drivers.