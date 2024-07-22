Bus rams into lorry on Tiruchy-Chennai NH, 20 passengers hurt

CHENNAI: A government bus carrying over 40 passengers rammed into a sand lorry at Siruganur near Trichy on Sunday, as reported by Thanthi TV. Nearly 20 passengers suffered injuries in the accident.

On Sunday night, a bus with 47 passengers including the driver and conductor was on its way to Chennai. When the bus was on a bridge on the Tiruchy-Chennai national highway, the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into a sand lorry that was ahead of the bus.

"The entire front portion of the bus got stuck to the rear end of the lorry due to the force of the impact. As a result, 20 passengers sustained fractures," police said.

On information, police and ambulance personnel rushed to the scene and rescued the passengers who were sent to a nearby hospital for treatment.

As the collision caused a traffic hold-up on the bridge, cranes were brought in to remove the two damaged vehicles.

The Siruganur police have registered a case and are investigating.