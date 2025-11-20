Burning of PM’s effigy: Invoke NSA, says BJP

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday condemned the burning of an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Coimbatore and demanded that the state government invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against those involved.

In a sharp statement, BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad accused the DMK of “deliberately instigating” anti-government groups to stage black flag demonstrations and burn the Prime Minister’s effigy during his visit.

He said organisations such as the Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam and other fringe outfits were “covertly encouraged” by the DMK regime to disrupt the dignity of the occasion.

Prasad said that while the PM’s visit aimed to promote natural agriculture, recognise farmers, and generate global awareness on sustainable farming, “DMK-aligned groups resorted to cheap theatrics like waving black flags and burning effigies”.

He said such acts brought “shame and embarrassment” to Tamil Nadu, especially when the State was hosting a large national conference honouring farmers.

Demanding strict action, he urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately arrest all those involved in the effigy-burning incident under the National Security Act. He asserted that the BJP would firmly oppose any attempt to malign Prime Minister.