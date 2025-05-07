Burglars target locked house in Sivagiri

COIMBATORE: Even as police have enhanced vigilance in the aftermath of the brutal murder of an elderly couple in Sivagiri in Erode, the burglars have struck again in the same locality.

The burglars broke into a locked house on Amman Kovil Street in Sivagiri on Monday night, when its occupants, Kailasam and his wife Thilagavathi, had gone to their son’s house in Chennai.

Thilagavathi was working as a nutritionist in a firm in Chennimalai.

“The burglars gained access to the house and searched everywhere, but couldn’t find any valuables as the couple had kept the jewels and cash in the bank locker,” police said.

The neighbours who spotted the doors broken open on Tuesday morning had informed the Sivagiri police.

A police team immediately rushed to the spot and held an investigation. A search is on to nab the culprits.

The incident comes within a week after an elderly couple, who were residing alone at their farmhouse, were killed for gain by robbers.