Burglars loot 40 sovereign gold, 5 kg of silver in Coimbatore

Police said Ramesh Kumar (48), from Rajasthan, owns a gold jewel sales cum pawn shop near the Corporation East Zone office. His residence is located adjacent to the shop.

On the eve of Maha Shivaratri, Ramesh closed the shop early and left with his family for a temple in the Vellalore area. In their absence, unidentified persons broke open the shop's rear shutter lock at around 11 pm and gained entry.