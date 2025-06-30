Bulwark of social justice for 75 years, DMK rallying people ‘oraniyil’ against BJP-led Union’s attack on state autonomy, Tamil identity

CHENNAI: In 2012, 89-year-old Dr Kalaignar Karunanidhi chose to join Twitter (renamed X later on). For a leader whose every word was read, dissected and broadcast to millions of people diligently by mainstream media and his followers, joining a social network was no necessity. But adopting yet another emerging mode of communication, even after 75 years in public life, was a reflection of who he was: a phenomenally tireless leader, forever alert, and always searching for new ways to speak to the people, to hear their concerns, and to find solutions swiftly.

For someone who had once stood on makeshift stages in village corners and mesmerised lakhs with a unique voice, astounding command over the Tamil language and a microphone, Twitter was simply the next stage, a tool to stay connected with the people he loved and lived for.

That impulse to listen, to learn and stay ahead of the curve is the lifeblood of the DMK. From the humble tea ‘kadai’ to Twitter, from handwritten pamphlets to TV debates, this organisation has made it a mission to communicate, not just in the political sense, but in a profoundly human one. This has been the foundation of a movement that has stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of Tamil Nadu for over 75 years, carrying forward the ideals of self-respect, social justice, dignity and inclusion. This is a movement that we have built by living with the people, learning from them and through relentless communication.

Ours is a movement forged not in closed rooms, but in protest marches, bus stands and town halls. It has survived censorship, imprisonment, political vendettas and cultural attacks, yet emerged each time stronger and more resolute.

We owe this resilience to the visionaries who lit the path: Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar. They were not just ideologues and administrators, but also builders of a modern Tamil identity. Periyar’s rationalism awakened the people.

Anna’s eloquence made them dream of a brighter inclusive future and Kalaignar’s unshakeable commitment to social justice and meticulous planning resulted in the realisation of Periyar and Anna's dreams. Today our leader CM MK Stalin continues that work as the torch bearer of social justice.

Anna once told us to shed sweat and blood for the movement, not for power, but to lift the Tamil society from centuries of discrimination and neglect. Generations of cadre, leaders, students, and everyday workers have toiled for this ideology. They have marched under the scorching sun, fought elections, built schools and hospitals, and stood guard over the Constitution when others looked away.

Today, Tamil Nadu is seen by many across the world as a model worth studying. The Dravidian model, our own brand of development that insists on social welfare, economic growth and dignity for all, is a lived experience which the world seeks to follow. It is proof that a State can expand its economy while reducing inequality and that a government can be both efficient and compassionate.

At the heart of it lies a powerful belief: “ellarkkum ellam,” everyone should have access to everything and under the leadership of our Honourable Chief Minister MK Stalin, it has entered a new phase.

He has taken forward this vision with quiet determination, focused execution and an unwavering commitment to inclusive governance. Whether it is empowering women, enhancing welfare, accelerating investments, ensuring jobs, enhancing education or improving public services, our leader has matched and in several cases surpassed the spirit of our founding ideals with the urgency of today’s challenges.

But none of this can be taken for granted. The legacy we are proud of, the progress we have made, and the dignity we have reclaimed for our people, all of it must now be protected. Protected from those who are not just opposed to our ideology, but to our very identity. Worse, there are those who sit within the fold, wearing the mask of representation, but whose actions betray Tamil Nadu’s interests at every turn.

This is why our leader, Honourable MK Stalin, has launched the ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ campaign.

The campaign is a moral call to unity and a reminder that our strength has always come from standing together. Those who seek to erase us have tried many tactics. The BJP-led Union government has consistently used its power not to strengthen the nation’s unity but to attack the autonomy of states. Tamil Nadu has been one of its primary targets. We have seen central schemes launched only in Sanskrit and Hindi, with little regard for linguistic equality. We have vehemently raised our voice in the house of the people, as education funds have been withheld, as investments have been diverted to other states, as Tamil Nadu has been consistently short-changed in Union Budgets.

Attempts to impose the three-language policy were pushed despite our opposition. At every level, the message from the Union has been loud: Tamil Nadu must fall in line with their regressive ideological push, or funds shall be denied. Our leaders’ stern and clear reply to this is that Tamil Nadu shall forever remain "out of control" to "Delhi" and their regimes of regressive policies.

The refusal to accept the historically, hugely significant Keezhadi archaeological findings, for instance, wasn’t just academic pettiness, It was a deliberate attempt to deny our facts-backed claim on the antiquity of Tamil and Tamil culture. What was even more shameful was the deafening silence of the newly re-wed local partner, the AIADMK, which claims to represent Dravidian politics. When it was time to stand up for the Tamil identity, they chose complicity, and betrayed the people of Tamil Nadu.

Despite this sustained pressure, Tamil Nadu has thrived. In the last fiscal year, with a 9.69% economic growth rate, Tamil Nadu ranked as India’s leading state. Though it accounts for less than 6% of the country’s population, it contributes 11.9% to India’s GDP. Tamil Nadu remains a leader in sectors such as automobiles, EVs, electronics, green manufacturing, textiles, leather and footwear. In electronics exports, it jumped from just $1.66 billion in 2021–22 to $14.6 billion last year. It also ranks first in textile, leather and footwear exports nationwide.

Unable to accept the spectacular achievements of the people of Tamil Nadu, despite the obstacles they placed before us, the Union deployed an anti-Constitutional and insolent proxy- the Governor. Tamil Nadu took a decisive legal stand in the Supreme Court to counter the Union government’s use of the Governor to block the functioning of elected state legislatures. The historic verdict, which set a time limit for Governors to approve bills, demonstrated Tamil Nadu’s commitment to protecting democracy.

That same spirit of defiance, of clarity, of purpose is what drives the ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ campaign.

For the first time in what will be the largest such effort in India’s political history and probably even global political history, a state-level party has deployed a network of over 68,000 trained digital warriors, booth-wise, across the State. Each digital volunteer is reaching homes, sharing information, countering lies and inviting people to participate in a larger vision. More importantly, they are listening, and in doing so, they are reviving the core ethic of our movement.

Executing our Honourable Chief Minister’s vision for this campaign is the DMK's IT Win,g with the help of our Honourable Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. His clarity, energy and sharp articulation of Tamil Nadu’s aspirations have connected deeply with the younger generation. He has emerged not just as a leader of tomorrow, but a force of today.

Democracy is under threat in India, and Tamil Nadu has always been the first to recognise it. It is in our history, in our political culture, in our very DNA, and we have always been the first to raise our voices and stand up to protect the values embedded in our Constitution. When others chose silence, we chose to voice our thoughts and stand for our rights. When others bent, we stood with our head held high. When others forgot the Constitution, we brought it back into the people’s hands and minds.

The BJP and its allies believe they can silence Tamil Nadu’s voice, but they underestimate the people’s spirit. They forget that what they are trying to suppress is not a flickering flame, but the rising Sun.

‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ is a reaffirmation that no power on earth can override the will of a united people.

This is Tamil Nadu: proud, resilient and united.

'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu.'

- The writer is the State Industries Minister and the DMK IT Wing’s secretary