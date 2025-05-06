Bullet proof vehicle carrying Union Minister JP Nadda halted for safety reasons; No major incident, says TN Police

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police has clarified that its bullet proof vehicle in which Union Minister for Health and BJP National President, JP Nadda travelled in, while he was in the state on May 2 and May 3 is in good condition and it was halted for safety reasons as the minister's assistant had forced the convoy to drive at high speed, which the bullet proof vehicle is not equipped for. The Minister was transferred to an alternative vehicle as per protocol and transported to the airport, police said.

"The Union Minister was immediately taken to an alternative vehicle provided by the protocol and was taken to the Chennai airport with due security. In this, there was neither damage to the vehicle in which the Minister was travelling, nor was there any safety concern for the occupants," Tamil Nadu police said.

When the bulletproof vehicle in which the Union Minister was travelling stopped, the Police vehicle in the tenth position, rammed into the vehicle in the eighth position, which was carrying his belongings, causing minor damage.

J P Nadda, who is provided with 'Z+' security over had visited the state on May 2 to attend events at a private university outside city and also visited a temple in Vellore.

"A bullet resistant vehicle was provided for the VIP and two other vehicles were arranged for the CRPF personnel for the security convoy. Three vehicles were allotted for the security personnel of Tamil Nadu, a protocol vehicle and an ambulance was provided for

the convoy as per the protocol," an official release from Tamil Nadu police stated.

According to TN police, these vehicles deployed by the Security Branch CID were manufactured in the workshops recommended by the Union Government and are in good condition. "Due to technical reasons, such Bullet Resistant vehicles are

restricted to operate at high speeds," the release stated.

On May 3 (Friday), after attending the 6th Saiva siddhanta conference held at SRM University, Nadda travelled to the Golden Temple, Vellore and returned from Vellore at 05:30 PM to reach Chennai airport for boarding his 8 40 pm flight to Delhi

While the bullet resistant vehicles are typically restricted from operating at the same speed as regular vehicles, due to its heavy weight and technical reasons, around 7.30 pm, while approaching Thirumudivakkam at Vandalur-Minjur outer ring road within Tambaram City limits, the Union Minister's Personal Assistant has forced the CRPF personnel to drive the security convoy at a high speed.

Hence, the vehicle was driven at a speed of more than 120 km/hr. Therefore, when the bulletproof car was trying to move at a speed like other vehicles, the driver, noticing the noise generated by the friction at the rear wheel, slowed down the vehicle and parked the vehicle on the side of the road, considering the safety of the Union Minister and he was transported in an alternate vehicle as per protocol.

"Those traveling with VIP have been instructed not to force such vehicles to drive faster than the expected speed limit, and the police have been instructed not to drive faster than the vehicle's prescribed speed limit," the release stated.

Tamil Nadu Police said that their bullet proof vehicles are well maintained and are sent to the neighboring states such as Pondicherry, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala upon their request during VVIP visits.