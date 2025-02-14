CHENNAI: The state municipal administration and water supply department have fixed the consolidated charges for building plan permission of new residential buildings larger than 3,500 sqft and commercial buildings.

As per the department order, the applicants should pay a consolidated charge of Rs 100 per sqft for residential buildings within Greater Chennai Corporation limits. It is to be noted that in July 2024, the department fixed the same amount for residential buildings less than 3,500 sqft under the self-certification scheme.

Under the above-said scheme, applicants instantly receive the planning permission for smaller buildings (less than 3,500 sqft) after paying the charges.

The department has fixed similar charges for bigger buildings in other city corporations. These charges are presently applicable for smaller buildings.

The applicants in Coimbatore, Tirupur, and Madurai have to pay Rs 88 per sqft. Flat rates of Rs 84 per sqft will be collected in Tambaram, Salem, and Tiruchy, while Rs 79 per sqft will be collected in Avadi, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Thoothukudi and Erode.

The planning authorities in Thanjavur, Nagercoil, Hosur, Cuddalore, Karur, Kumbakonam, Dindigul, Sivakasi, and Kancheepuram corporations will collect Rs 74 per sqft.

Meanwhile, the department has directed the local bodies to fix charges for non-residential buildings at a rate that should at least be 1.25 times higher than the consolidated charges applicable for residential buildings. The applicants should pay the consolidated charges while applying for the planning permission online under a single window system.

The order comes against the backdrop of a communication from the Directorate of Municipal Administration’s communication highlighting administrative issues in approving planning applications due to the non-fixation of charges for buildings other than smaller buildings. The letter also requested the government to fix uniform rates for all the urban local bodies.