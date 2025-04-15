BSP expels Porkodi Armstrong from state coordinator post

CHENNAI: Late Tamil Nadu Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief K Armstrong's wife, Porkodi has been expelled from her position as the state coordinator of the party.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the BSP conducted an executive committee meeting last week. During the meeting, Porkodi raised a complaint with senior members against the party's state president Anandan, accusing him of working against her.

Following the incident, the Bahujan Samaj Party announced that she will no longer hold any post in the party.

Porkodi was made the state coordinator of the Bahujan Samaj Party after the demise of Armstrong.

A gang attacked Armstrong on July 5, 2024, with deadly weapons, near his under-construction house site at Perambur. The brutal murder of a national party leader at a public place sent shock waves among political parties and triggered allegations of lapses in the law and order of the State. Later, the police narrowed down the accused and arrested 28 of them.