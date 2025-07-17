BSNL worker unions protest against stiff management across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A federation of employees and officers from various BSNL unions and associations staged a spirited lunch-hour protest on Thursday outside the office of the Chief General Manager (CGM) on Greams Road and across district headquarters in Tamil Nadu, decrying what they described as 'authoritarian conduct' by the management.

The protest comes in response to the BSNL management's refusal to hold dialogue meetings, citing adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the BSNL Corporate Office.

The demonstrators, representing BSNLEU, NFTE BSNL, SNEA, AIGETOA, SEWA BSNL, AIBSNLEA, TEPU, and others, raised slogans demanding transparency, dialogue, and an end to alleged intimidation of staff.

Their demands included: "Do not avoid meeting unions, do not ignore demands, do not display complacency in resolving long-pending issues, do not suppress democratic protests, and do not misuse authority to intimidate employees."

In a symbolic show of resistance, protestors warned against punitive measures being used to stifle collective bargaining. "We fear arbitrary punishments, but we will not be silenced," they declared, vowing continued agitation.

A circular dated July 16 from the Deputy General Manager further warned that participation in strikes or protests would invoke disciplinary action under the BSNL CDA Rules - specifically Rule 5(23) and Rule 8- which prohibit demonstrations and coercive tactics.

The BSNL management has also instructed administrative units to deny or revoke leave for those intending to join the protests and enforce the 'No Work, No Pay' principle strictly.

Undeterred, the unions have called for a state-wide sit-in protest at the CGM office on August 6, demanding respect for employees' rights and resolution of key service-related grievances.