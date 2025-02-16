BSNL vanity numbers up for grabs, auction on till Feb 20

CHENNAI: The auction conducted by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Chennai Telephones for exclusive BSNL vanity numbers will end at midnight on February 20.

Chennai Telephones had announced an auction for 1,864 exclusive BSNL vanity numbers, including 9444394443, 9444155155, 9498344983, 9445944459, 9444199199, 9445099099, 9444366066, 9445022022, 9445994599, 9445033033 and 9444522522.

The base price for the auction, which started on February 12, ranges from Rs 2,000 to Rs 50,000. Those interested in participating in the auction may visit the official website of BSNL.

In a statement, the State-run utility said that this is a good opportunity for businesses and individuals to secure memorable phone numbers that enhance branding and visibility.

Such numbers are often preferred by businesses, as memorable numbers would make it easier for their potential customers to recall and connect. Besides them, there are also a large number of people who are keen on possessing a vanity number, commonly called fancy numbers.