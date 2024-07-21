BSNL must utilise current situation as customers cheer it

CHENNAI: Irked over the recent hike in 10 to 25 per cent hike in pre-paid, post-paid and data packages done by private telecom players, many customers and old-timers have started trending messages insisting the telecom major Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) bounce back to its glorious.

The old-timers want the public sector firm to fight against the private players through cost-effective plans, to regain its past glory. Some of them are also exploring returning to BSNL, thanks to its cost-effective tariff, but BSNL’s poor service is what is affecting the telecom giant, says customers. Recently, the Port to BSNL hashtag was trending on social media, but the BSNL is failing to make hay when it shines, lamented the customers. The hashtag went viral after private telecom companies like Jio, Airtel and Vi increased their tariff charges. The consumers and social activists want the BSNL which was once a monopoly to bounce back to its glory.

“BSNL was lagging when private companies came up with faster networks. BSNL is still behind its competitors because it isn’t able to upgrade from 3G services whereas competitors are with 5G. BSNL has just started its 4G services. There are a lot more restrictions as BSNL follows the regulations of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) rules,” said a former telecom advisory committee member V Sathiabalan.

The remains of the prosperous period of BSNL can be found in the huge desolated buildings across the city. In many places, customer care services are closed or given as contracts adding to the loss of the company.

According to BSNL insiders, the Mandaveli BSNL regional office once had nearly 400 employees and today it has just 100 employees. There is a possible reason why the telecom major is finding it difficult to bounce back. Centre’s policy continues to be against the BSNL, sources said.

“In the years 2018 and 2019, employees were not given salary regularly. There were 1,50,000 employees before 2020, out of which 80,000 people were forced to take Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS). The Government said that if the employees leave accepting VRS it would be profitable for the organisation. It was a kind of compulsory retirement that happened in BSNL. Currently, there is a huge shortage of employees and many offices are closed due to lack of staff”, said S Chellappa, All India assistant general secretary of BSNL Employees Union.

“In 2009-10 BSNL was leading in the market and now it has only 8 percent of the market share. Spectrum, equipment and tower are required for a 4G network expansion. In 2019, the Government of India said BSNL will be allotted 4G equipment only from Indian companies whereas other private telecom companies got their equipment from foreign companies which helped them launch 5G services”, he added.

When contacted, an official in BSNL said that the public sector company has already started with the 4G rollout and installation of equipment. BSNL plans to complete the 4G launch by the end of this year. The official said that there won’t be any hike in tariff in BSNL, unlike the competitor competitors.

“Private players have emerged successful because of poor BSNL service. It is time to scale up the service aspect and customers will surely come back. At present there is no proper network for BSNL when compared to private players and the service is very poor. The towers are not properly maintained and are in a dilapidated condition,” said

R Ramesh, a BSNL customer from Washermanpet.

When week I visited the BSNL office in Broadway last to check about the new plans as the private players increased the charges the employees said sim cards weren’t available and asked me to come after August”, fumed Ramesh who wanted to switch from private consumer to BSNL.