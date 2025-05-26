BSc course at Madras varsity co-designed by University of Melbourne

CHENNAI: After entering into agreement with the University of Melbourne, the University of Madras announced that admissions were open for B Sc (blended) Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Key features of this course include an interdisciplinary curriculum designed by the University of Melbourne, and a degree offered by the University of Madras and quality assurance provided by the University of Melbourne.

Professors at University of Madras will equip students to compete globally in STEM fields, preparing them for PG studies and research in frontier areas. Meritorious students will have the opportunity to pursue further studies at the University of Melbourne or other prestigious international universities.

The programme is jointly designed by the University of Madras and the University of Melbourne, ensuring a curriculum that meets international standards and incorporates global perspectives. In the first two years, students will engage in a broad-based study covering physics, chemistry, mathematics, and biology, providing a solid foundation across the core sciences.

In the third year, students can specialise in one of the core disciplines —physics, chemistry, or mathematics — allowing for focused study in their area of interest. The programme emphasises on research, with students undertaking projects in advanced areas. These projects are guided by faculty from University of Madras. Professors from the University of Melbourne will guide students on selected areas.

Meritorious students will have the opportunity to visit the University of Melbourne for a two-week programme, and engage with renowned scientists, explore advanced research laboratories, and participate in academic discussions. Students can enrol for admissions in the University of Madras portal.