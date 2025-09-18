British Tamil actress Charithra Chandran slams UK PM at Gaza fundraiser: ‘You have blood on your hands’

CHENNAI: British Tamil Actress Charithra Chandran was part of the 69 artists who came together in London's Ovo Arena Wembley, for the 'Together for Palestine' fundraiser curated by English musician, visual artist and activist Brian Eno on September 17.

Speaking at the event, Chandran pledged her solidarity to Palestine and urged everyone to donate and buy the merchandise being sold at the event. "We have no choice but to speak up. A genocide is happening, and I would not be able to sleep at night if I didn't use the platform I have," Chandran said, addressing the media later.

When asked about artists refraining from speaking up publicly, she said, "There is always time. And I understand there is fear. But when you don't stand up for anything, all you do is you fail to create a community. And having no boundaries doesn't necessarily mean that you get treated better. Every extra voice could save lives. Please come join us," urged Chandran. "Children are dying, who cares about my career?" she added.

Calling out the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on his complicity in the genocide, she said, "We voted for you and you are not representing us. You have blood on your hands."

The four-hour-long fundraiser saw some big names from Hollywood, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Florence Pugh, Damon Albarn, PinkPantheress, and Amelia Dimoldenberg, among others. The event was directed by Palestinian artist Malak Mattar, who had left Gaza on 6 October 2023, a day before Israel began its deadly strikes. Palestinian journalist Yara Eid and pianist Faraj Suleiman were also part of the fundraiser.

The event had collected a sum total of £500,000 through ticket sales alone. The merch sold at the event could also be bought online from shop.togetherforpalestine.org. All proceeds from the event and merch sales go to Palestine Children's Relief Fund and Palestinian Medical Relief Society, working to deliver aid in Gaza.

The war in Gaza began after Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023, triggering Israeli military operations that have since destroyed nearly 90% of homes and displaced millions. Multiple ceasefire efforts have failed.

This week, an independent United Nations commission of inquiry concluded for the first time that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, incited by the country’s top leaders.