Bring protesting faculty to discussion table, CPM urges DMK govt

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Monday demanded the DMK regime to invite guest lecturers working in government colleges and universities, who are protesting for their legitimate demands, including regularisation of jobs and salary hike, for talks to find a suitable solution to the vexing issue.

The Left leader underscored the predicament of the guest faculty working for a monthly salary of Rs 25,000. "Over 7,300 guest lecturers are working part-time in 171 government arts and science colleges across the State. They are being paid a monthly salary of Rs 25,000. At present, they are not paid a salary for May month (citing summer holidays). Furthermore, they are being denied medical leave, maternity leave and other legitimate benefits," he said in a statement.

Shanmugam said that they have been protesting for a week, demanding a monthly salary of Rs 50,000 and permanent employment based on the University Grants Commission recommendations and the Madras High Court verdict. He demanded the government to hold talks with protesting lecturers immediately. He also urged the government to abandon the practice of taking disciplinary action against the protesting professors.