Bring on your parivar, CM Stalin’s salvo to Shah

CHENNAI: Sounding the poll bugle for 2026 Assembly polls from Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Friday proclaimed that the proud Tamil soil ‘cannot be ruled by Amit Shah or any Shah’ by joining the deceitful alliance of bonded labourers lacking self-respect and dignity in Tamil Nadu.

Launching a blistering verbal assault against the BJP from the dais of the government function near Ponneri in Tiruvallur, Stalin said, "Amit Shah said in the Parliament and during his visit to Tamil Nadu recently that they will capture power in the state in 2026. I dare challenge him. Tamil Nadu will never submit to the dominance (authority) of Delhi. We have such a unique character and individuality."

"Your formula of splitting parties and forming governments by unleashing raids in other states will not succeed in Tamil Nadu. The Dravidian model government will be formed again in 2026. Our Tamil Nadu will always be 'out of the control' of Delhi. Can you win if you threaten a few people here and forge an alliance? Bring all your Parivars! Bring it on. Let us see, " Stalin thundered, in his first-ever major political attack since the BJP and AIADMK revived ties.

Reiterating his strong objection to statements of BJP leaders, especially Shah's "Poori Jagannath Temple keys in Tamil Nadu" remark, Stalin said, "You cannot engage in such divide and rule tactics in TN. You are trying to rule Tamil Nadu by joining the traitorous alliance of bonded labourers lacking self-respect and Tamil pride. Please revisit history. Our Tamil soil is replete with self-respect, pride, bravery, intelligence and amity. The proud Tamil soil will never permit oppression and encroachment."

Won't cow down to threats, says CM

"With only a year left for the elections, we are fully aware as to which you will unleash the central agencies on us. Even the people of Tamil Nadu are aware. We are not slaves who will be cowed down by such threats. My message to Amit Shah or any Shah is this. (you) Cannot rule here. This is Tamil Nadu. Your plans will not succeed as long as Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin exists. Tamil Nadu will fight. Tamil Nadu will win," Stalin quipped.

Alluding to AIADMK's return to the NDA due to the fear of central agency raids, the CM said, "Some opposition parties in Tamil Nadu, instead of acting responsibly, are acting like enemies of the state. They intend to ally with the forces betraying Tamil Nadu and its people and mortgage the state to them. This is the sole intention of the opportunists, " he added.

Describing DMK as the 'face' of state rights and the loudest voice in the country in opposing NEET or Waqf amendment act or rejecting trilingual policy or mobilising states affected by the impending delimitation exercise, Stalin criticised Shah's "diversionary tactics" statement, and said, "Is it wrong to speak state's rights? We secured a historic verdict from the Supreme Court because of your inaction. Everyone in the country now knows the 'power' (capacity) of the DMK. This is the power of DMK."

"Honourable Union Home Minister Amit Shah! Can you say that you will give an exemption to Tamil Nadu from NEET? Can you list out the amount of special funds you gave to Tamil Nadu? Can you assure that Tamil Nadu's representation in the Parliament will not decrease post-delimitation? If we are diverting, why didn't you provide a clear answer to the people of Tamil Nadu on these issues?

Strongly criticising PM Narendra Modi's statement that TN was weeping for funds, Stalin said, "Who asked if states were beggars to seek alms from the union government? You did! As the Gujarat chief minister, who had complained that the Centre was denying funds and trying to run a parallel government in opposition-ruled states through governors. Modi did!