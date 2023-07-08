Bring back old pattern of purchasing Aavin monthly cards in booths: OPS

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister and ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam charged the DMK government for changing the buying pattern of Aavin monthly cards to purchase milk.

Pointing out the earlier practice of purchasing Aavin cards at the milk booths, Panneerselvam, in a statement on Saturday, said, "Now the government has issued an order that Aavin cards should be purchased in the Aavin office, which has put the burden on the consumers, especially senior citizens".

Alleging that the DMK government was trying to reduce Aavin monthly cards, he said, "Consumers are also facing several issues after the introduction of digital payment methods through debit and credit cards to purchase Aavin cards".

Stating that consumers did not face any issues when they purchase Aavin cards in their respective booths, Panneerselvam said, "Now people have to travel more than two kilometers to reach the Aavin office for getting the cards".

"As the consumers were interested to purchase Aavin cards in their respective booths, it is the duty of the DMK government to fulfill their wishes", he claimed, and added, "Therefore, Chief Minister should immediately intervene in the issue to bring back the earlier practice of purchasing Aavin cards in the booths".