Bring all roads under Namma Salai app: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday advised officials of the state government to take steps to bring roads maintained by all departments in the state under the purview of Namma Salai app. Udhayanidhi also instructed the officials to complete all ongoing road repair and restoration works in the state before coming September.

The Namma Salai app currently enables people to complain only about roads maintained by the state highway department. Udhayanidhi, who reviewed the road works being executed by the state highway, municipal administration and rural development departments at a meeting held in the state Secretariat, set a month as deadline to officials to make available details of roads maintained by all departments in the state in the Namma Salai app and enable the state people to use the same..

The deputy chief minister also thoroughly reviewed the status of the complaints received about highway roads on Namma Salai app and action taken on the complaint so far.

At the meeting, the deputy chief minister also exhorted the officials to complete all ongoing road repair and restoration works before the ensuing September.