Break from Kathiri heat set to end, Chennai and neighbourhood likely to experience spike in temperature

CHENNAI: The pleasant weather that Chennai and its surrounding districts have been enjoying in the recent days are likely to end with the low-pressure area that formed in Bay of Bengal moving away, said weather bloggers.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said in an official update that the low-pressure area over the west-central and south Bay of Bengal moved in the north-east direction in the past 12 hours, and has concentrated into a depression by Friday morning.

According to noted weather blogger Pradeep John, heatwave is likely to commence again in Tamil Nadu from May 27-28, but in the six districts that are close to Andhra Pradesh. These are Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet and Vellore.

He added that the Nungambakkam weather station would breach 40° Celsius in the coming days.

Meanwhile, rains are likely to continue in Kanniyakumari district, and a few areas in the south like Madurai, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, and also Valparai, Pradeep added.

Another weather blogger K Srikanth added that thunderstorms will reduce in Tamil Nadu because of depression has moved upwards from near the State’s coast.