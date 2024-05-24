Break from Kathiri heat set to end, Chennai and neighbourhood likely to experience spike in temperature
Heatwave is set to return to Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet and Vellore, six districts that are close to Andhra Pradesh
CHENNAI: The pleasant weather that Chennai and its surrounding districts have been enjoying in the recent days are likely to end with the low-pressure area that formed in Bay of Bengal moving away, said weather bloggers.
The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said in an official update that the low-pressure area over the west-central and south Bay of Bengal moved in the north-east direction in the past 12 hours, and has concentrated into a depression by Friday morning.
According to noted weather blogger Pradeep John, heatwave is likely to commence again in Tamil Nadu from May 27-28, but in the six districts that are close to Andhra Pradesh. These are Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet and Vellore.
He added that the Nungambakkam weather station would breach 40° Celsius in the coming days.
Meanwhile, rains are likely to continue in Kanniyakumari district, and a few areas in the south like Madurai, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, and also Valparai, Pradeep added.
Another weather blogger K Srikanth added that thunderstorms will reduce in Tamil Nadu because of depression has moved upwards from near the State’s coast.