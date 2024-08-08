Braving pollution, north of Ennore home to thriving wildlife

CHENNAI: Around 20 kilometres north of highly polluted Ennore, the villages of Kattoor, Kalanji and Karungali are becoming a haven for wildlife such as wild boars, spotted deer, jackals and other animals. However, the ecologically sensitive areas, which also house mangrove forests, face an imminent threat as fly ash from Ennore is deposited in the wildlife habitat.

Adviyta Thapa of a non-governmental organisation, Alaiyathi - A Million Mangroves Initiative, who is working to improve mangrove cover in the region, said he noticed several footprints of deer, jackals, wild boars and bucks in the area the last year. "Some residents have been seeing wild boars occasionally and hearing calls of spotted deer for several years. However, a spotted deer was captured on camera for the first time in the area only a few days ago," he said.

The NGO, along with the State government, has planted mangroves covering 500 acres in Kattoor and Kalanji with various levels of concentration. Of the 500 acres, around 50 acres have been planted with a higher concentration of mangrove plants.

"Mangroves and nearby shrubs are supporting the movement of the animals. Moreover, the land is not forest land. A majority of the land, which the animals made their home, is poramboke. The spotted deer was captured in the camera on a private patta land," Adviyta added.

When asked about the reason for the increased presence of animals in the locality, he explained that due to developmental projects in the region, the conducive environment shrunk between Ennore and Pulicat. The animals must have moved into Kattoor, Kalanji and Karungali villages due to their conducive vegetation.

Alaiyathi NGO is documenting the wildlife in the locality to ensure their conservation and proper documentation. "We will also document the flora in the villages in coordination with the Women's Christian College," he said.

Even though the region between Ennore and Pulicat is under severe threat due to industries and port activities, Kattoor, Kalanji and Karungali villages are one of the few patches in the stretch that act as a refuge for wildlife. "But the locality has started to face the brunt. Despite the water quality of Buckingham Canal after Kattupalli being better than that of the city, the situation is getting worse as water quality is coming down. Moreover, fly ash from Ennore is found in the soil," he expressed concern.

A forest department official said the government has taken measures to increase mangrove cover in Ennore and other areas in the region. However, the department could not provide conservation status to the habitat due to ownership issues.