Brain dead man gives life to four persons through organ donation in Madurai

MADURAI: Major organs including liver, kidney, cornea and ligaments of a 59-year-old man, who was declared brain dead in Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Madurai, were donated to patients in hospitals of Madurai and Tirunelveli.

M Murugan met with an accident while riding a two-wheeler at Kalanikudi in Ramanathapuram district on January 24 after the vehicle skidded off the road. He was declared brain dead at 6.40 pm on Friday.

The deceased’s wife Kanagambal decided to donate her husband’s organs. Based on her consent, the organ harvesting was done at the emergency operation theatre of the trauma care centre of GRH on Saturday. 4 persons benefited from the organ donation.