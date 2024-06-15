Brain dead disabled Tirunelveli woman's organs donated, first such case in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A 59-year-old in Tirunelveli became the first woman with disability in Tamil Nadu whose organs were donated after her death in a road traffic accident.

The deceased, Arasammal, was CPI veteran R Nallakannu's sister's daughter, said a Thanthi TV report.

Arasammal from Thazhaiyooththu in Tirunelveli was working at a school for hearing impaired. On June 10, while she was riding a two-wheeler with a relative, she met with an accident and sustained severe head injury. She was admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

Despite best efforts, the doctors there could not save her and Arasammal was declared brain dead on June 13. With the consent of her relatives, her organs were donated, marking a milestone in organ donation in Tamil Nadu being the first time that a disabled woman's organs were donated.

The Tamil Nadu government paid its last respects to her mortal remains at the hospital.

It was later revealed that Arasammal was the daughter of senior CPI leader R Nallakannu's sister.