Boy killed, 3 injured in Tirunelveli accident

MADURAI: An eight-year-old boy was killed and three others of a family injured in an accident, which occurred near Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district on Sunday.

It occurred on a bypass road when a speeding car hit the rear end of the bike.

The fatal accident occurred at around 11.30 am, sources said. Nanguneri police led by Inspector S Suresh Kumar inspected the accident spot and held inquiries.

After enquiring, the Inspector said the car driver Rahman (65), a diabetic from Kadayanallur, was travelling to Nagercoil for medical treatment. He could have fallen asleep when the accident occurred.

While the boy succumbed to head injuries, three others were hospitalised. Based on a complaint, Nanguneri police filed a case against the car driver, the Inspector said.