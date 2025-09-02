Boy injured in a stray dog attack in Krishnagiri

COIMBATORE: A three-and-a-half-year-old boy suffered multiple injuries in a stray dog attack at Hosur in Krishnagiri.

The victim, Satya, son of Nandalal and Reka, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was playing in front of his house on Sunday evening, when he came under attack.

Police said Nandalal was working as a daily wager in a greenhouse farm owned by Ramamurthy at Masinaickenpalli village near Hosur, by staying with his family there itself.

“The child was playing in front of his house when a street dog chased and pounced on him. The ferocious attack left the boy with deep bites on his face and hands. On hearing his screams, the parents and neighbours rushed to his rescue and chased away the dog,” police said. The boy has been admitted to Hosur Government Hospital for treatment.

Stray dogs poisoned to death in Palladam

In another incident, nearly 20 stray dogs were poisoned to death by miscreants in a couple of villages in Palladam in Tirupur district.

On Sunday night, five dogs were found dead in Kamarajar Nagar, five dogs in SKR Nagar and seven dogs in Pachapalayam.

Even though this is an instance of mass casualty, such mysterious deaths of dogs were happening on and off over the last few days.

The Palladam municipality staff gathered the carcasses of the dogs and buried them. An investigation is on to track down the miscreants who poisoned the dogs to death.