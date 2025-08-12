Boy electrocuted while switching on electric motor in abandoned house in Thiruverkadu

CHENNAI: An eleven-year-old boy was electrocuted while playing with his friends in an abandoned house in Thiruverkadu on Monday.

The deceased boy was identified as Harish. He lived with his family in Arul Nagar, Thiruverkadu.

Police said that he was a Class 5 student at a government school nearby. On Monday, Harish and his friends were playing in an abandoned house in the locality when the incident happened.

After hearing his screams and finding him unconscious on the ground, his friends alerted the elders in the family. Harish’s family members and neighbours rushed him to a private hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Harish’s body was then shifted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Probe revealed that Harish had tried to switch on an electric motor in the abandoned house while playing and had suffered an electric shock. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

In another incident in Sembakkam near Tambaram, SR Ashwin (36) was electrocuted on Sunday night, after he came in contact with a fibre optic cable tied to an electric pole near a bakery. The deceased is a native of Nagercoil and was working in a private automobile firm near Chennai.