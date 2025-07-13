Booth-level party base key to form NDA govt in 2026, TN BJP chief Nainar tells cadre

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagendran on Sunday called upon party cadre to strengthen the party in the grassroots and prepare better for the 2026 Assembly elections to establish an NDA government in the State.

In a letter addressed to BJP functionaries, Nainar said, "My heartfelt greetings to all the BJP karyakartas undertaking the crucial task of strengthening the party at the booth level. I commend your unwavering commitment to public service. It is our collective responsibility to uproot the regressive DMK regime that is stalling Tamil Nadu's progress. Strengthen the foundation of the BJP in Tamil Nadu and work resolutely toward forming the NDA government in 2026."

Urging the cadre to remain steadfast and proactive, he said, "Let us come together with a singular focus and resolve. Victory is ours. The future belongs to us."

Meanwhile, Nainar and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan mourned the demise of veteran actor and former legislator Kota Srinivasa Rao, who passed away on Sunday.

Murugan, in a post on social media, said, "It is deeply saddening to learn of the passing of Kota Srinivasa Rao, a remarkable actor and public servant. A former BJP MLA in united Andhra Pradesh, he made lasting contributions to cinema and society. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."

Nainar praised Rao's natural acting prowess and legacy across multiple languages, calling his death a profound loss to Indian cinema and public life.