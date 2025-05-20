Booth agents from TN to undergo poll training in Delhi on May 22, 23: EC

CHENNAI: Booth agents of recognised parties in the State would undergo two-day training programmes organised by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Delhi.

The training programme, which will be held on May 22 and 23, is part of the Commission's measures to improve the electioneering process. According to ECI, the authorities in TN will make necessary arrangements for the booth agents to attend the programme in the national capital.

The Commission added that in addition to this, it has organised a series of capacity-building programmes for District Election Officers, Booth-Level Officers (BLOs), and BLO supervisors at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management venue in New Delhi.

So far, the Commission has trained over 3,000 such participants from across the country. It is aimed at training the personnel engaged in electioneering to function strictly as per the Representation of the People Act 1950, Registration of Electors Rules 1960 and Conduct of Election Rules 1961.

The programme's curriculum includes role plays, simulating house-to-house surveys, case studies, and hands-on exercises for filling Forms 6, 7 and 8. The participants would also take part in practical training on the Voter Helpline App and the IT tools, and also conduct mock polls, the statement added.