Bookings open for Nagapattinam-Sri Lanka passenger ferry service; check details, ticket fare here

CHENNAI: Online and app-based ticket reservations for the 'Sivagangai' ferry service commenced from midnight today.

The passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and Kankesanthurai port in Jaffna, Sri Lanka is all set to resume after several delays from August 16 as all clearances have been obtained by the ferry operator, IndSri Ferry Service Private Ltd

The 'Sivaganga' ferry has 160 seats in total. 133 seats are in the general class category and cost Rs 5,000 each.

The fare for 27 seats in the premium class is fixed at Rs 7,500 per person.

The direct passenger ferry ship service connecting Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu to Kankesanthurai port near Jaffna covers a distance of 111 kilometres (60 nautical miles) in approximately three and a half hours, depending on sea conditions.

Though the service was initially planned between Karaikal and Kankesanthurai, subsequently, the route was altered from Nagapattinam as Karaikal port has been focussing on coal shipments, particularly, for industrial purposes, and in that case, it might be risky for the facility to handle passenger services.

After the agreement between India and Sri Lanka, the Nagapattinam port was readied with an allocation of Rs 3 crore for port modernisation and construction of separate lounges for obtaining citizenship, medical examination, security check and baggage scanning.

The service was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a trial run in October 2023. The service commenced with the vessel 'Cheriyapani' but was thereafter suspended since the climatic conditions were not favourable.

There were plans to relaunch it in May but there were delays and it eventually got cancelled.

Started in 1914 under colonial rule, the service was operated by the Ceylon Government Railway and the South Indian Railway. It was first partially stopped due to a cyclone in 1964, and then came to a complete standstill when the civil war started between the Tamil rebels and the Sri Lankan army in 1984.

Passengers can book tickets on the passenger ferry service here: http://sailindsri.com/

(With bureau inputs)