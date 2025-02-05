Bone point, gold piece found at Porpanaikottai excavation site

TIRUCHY: A bone point and a gold piece were found at the Porpanaikottai excavation site in Pudukkottai on Tuesday.

According to the officials, the Phase 2 excavation in Porpanaikottai was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on June 18, 2024, through video conference.

In the phase 2 excavation, as many as nine trenches were established and they were named B21, C22, G27, C20, A22, C21, B22, F27 and A20 and so far as many as 1743 archaeological antiquities have been found including Hopscotches, Glass beads, Glass bangles, Soapstone beads, Crystal beads, Iron nails, Terracotta wheel, Antimony rod, Copper coins, Rubbing stone, Grinding stone, Agate beads, Spindle whorl, Bone point, Copper nails, Carnelian beads, Muller stone, Terracotta earrings, Iron and Copper items.

However, during the monsoon rains, the excavation work was temporarily stopped and the works resumed on January 20. Presently, a bone point was found in trench C21 at a depth of 192 - 196 cm weighing 7.8 grams with a length of 7.4 cm., and 1 cm diameter.

This apart, a small piece of gold was also found in trench B21 in a broken state while a gold ornament was found last year, added the officials.