Bonded Labour System abolition day | Over 940 bonded labourers rescued in 5 years from across TN: Labour Welfare Minister CV Ganesan

CHENNAI: Speaking at an event marking the 50th year of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act on February 9, Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister CV Ganesan said 944 bonded labourers have been rescued and rehabilitated across Tamil Nadu over the past five years at a cost of Rs 2.56 crore.
“Tamil Nadu was among the first States to recognise the seriousness of bonded labour and to observe a day to mark the enactment of the law,” the Minister said.
A pledge to eradicate bonded labour was administered reiterating the government’s target of making TN a bonded labour-free State by 2030, in line with the broader national and global commitment. Labour Commissioner SA Raman said that bonded labour in the present day operated differently from the past.
“Earlier, labourers were trapped through advance payments and forced to work for years. Now, middlemen target vulnerable persons, mostly from oppressed castes, move them across districts and restrict their freedom and voice,” he added. “The State has intensified capacity-building programmes for officials dealing with such cases.”
Over 170 bonded labourers were rescued in 2025 alone, according to Labour Secretary K Veera Raghava Rao. “Though the number may appear small compared to nearly 50 lakh organised workers in the State, it remains a serious issue and calls for zero tolerance,” he said, stressing that coordinated inter-departmental action has played a major role in the state’s achievement.
Director of Industrial Safety and Health S Anand said, “Inspections are being strengthened to ensure bonded labour does not occur in industrial establishments.”
According to department data, 87 workers were released from five industrial units in 2023-24, around 95 from four units in 2024-25, and 33 from three units in 2025-26.
Officials from the Labour, Revenue, Legal and Police departments participated in the event, where officers who played a key role in bonded labour rescue and rehabilitation were honoured. Among those recognised were Chidambaram Sub-Collector Kishan Kumar, Tiruvallur Revenue Divisional Officer S Ravichandran and Karur Revenue Divisional Officer M Mohammed Faisal.