Bonded Labour System abolition day | Over 940 bonded labourers rescued in 5 years from across TN: Labour Welfare Minister CV Ganesan

“Tamil Nadu was among the first States to recognise the seriousness of bonded labour and to observe a day to mark the enactment of the law,” the Minister said.

A pledge to eradicate bonded labour was administered reiterating the government’s target of making TN a bonded labour-free State by 2030, in line with the broader national and global commitment. Labour Commissioner SA Raman said that bonded labour in the present day operated differently from the past.