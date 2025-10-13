Bombs hurled at Thachanallur police station

CHENNAI: Miscreants hurled country bombs at Thachanallur police station, Karayiruppu check post and near Thenkalam bus stand in Tirunelveli on Sunday evening.

A gang of five men was said to have been involved in the incident in an attempt to prevent police from producing two men of a rowdy gang before the court on Sunday.

A team of police on Saturday evening zeroed in on a gang while patrolling under the limits of Thachanallur station. While the police caught two men, the rest of the gang escaped. The duo had ganja and weapons.

The police suspect Krishna Perumal (19) of Rajavallipuram, Ajith Kumar (30), Perumal (27), Saran (19) and Arun (22) to be involved in the crime, and a hunt is on for them.