Bomb threats target schools and colleges in Tiruchy for second consecutive day

CHENNAI: Several schools, colleges received bomb threats through email for the second day in a row in Tiruchy on Friday, as reported by Maalaimalar.

Six schools and two colleges, including Holy Cross Higher Secondary School, Campion School, Samad Higher Secondary School, Montfort Higher Secondary School, and St Joseph’s College, received bomb threats via email.

Following the threats, local police and the bomb detection unit conducted thorough inspections of the affected institutions.

This is the second consecutive day that educational institutions have faced such alarming threats, causing significant concern among school administrations and parents.

According to Maalaimalar reports, the identity of the individual responsible for the threats remains unknown.

Authorities believe that advanced technology may have been used to issue these threats.

Earlier, on Thursday, eight schools in Tiruchy received bomb threats, prompting the City Police to dispatch bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs for a thorough search of the premises.

The police from the respective limit have registered a case and a search for the culprit is under way.