Bomb threat emails turn hoax in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore police were on their toes on Monday following hoax bomb threat e-mails to four locations, including the Combined Court complex.

The court complex received an email claiming that two bombs had been placed in the premises and sought the evacuation of all people from the campus. On receiving information, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) sleuths rushed to the spot, along with a sniffer dog, and conducted a thorough search using metal detectors in the entire premises.

As there was nothing suspicious, the police confirmed the threat to be a hoax. This was the second such bomb threat, as only two weeks ago, a similar hoax email warned of a blast at the court premises.

Similar bomb threat emails were also received at the Judicial Academy in Race Course, Jawan’s Bhavan on the Huzur Road, and the office of a regional daily near the Sudarapuram area on Monday. The city police have registered a case, and further inquiries are on.

In a series of such threats, hoax bomb threats were received by the District Collector's office on August 26 and the passport office in Peelamedu on August 27.