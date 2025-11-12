Bomb threat emails target homes of three Tamil Nadu ministers

CHENNAI: In yet another series of bomb hoaxes across Tamil Nadu, the homes of three state ministers, HR&CE Minister P K Sekarbabu, Minister for Municipal Administration K N Nehru, and Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi received bomb threat emails on Tuesday, triggering police searches and heightened security.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, an email was sent to the Tamil Nadu DGP’s office claiming that a bomb had been planted at Minister Sekarbabu’s residence. Following this, bomb disposal and sniffer squads conducted intensive searches at his Chennai home but found nothing suspicious, confirming it to be a hoax.

Around the same time, similar bomb threat messages were also reported at the residences of Ministers K N Nehru and Anbil Mahesh in Tiruchy. Police teams immediately rushed to both locations and carried out thorough inspections.

According to a Thanthi TV report, bomb threat emails were also received targeting the residence of playback singer Chinmayi in Chennai and a private college in the Srirangam area of Tiruchy. Security was immediately strengthened at all the mentioned places.

The threats follow a recent spate of similar hoax messages sent to schools, airports, celebrities, and political figures across the state in the past few months. Police have launched a probe to trace the source of the emails. The incident has caused a stir, as it targeted three DMK ministers on the same day.