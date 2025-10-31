Bomb threat again targets actor Vijay's Chennai residence, police launch investigation

CHENNAI: The upscale Neelankarai neighborhood was once again thrust into the spotlight of a security scare on after a bomb threat was issued against the residence of popular Tamil film actor and political figure, Vijay.

This is the second such threat directed at the actor's home in recent times.

A private school in Thamzhabur off OMR too received such bomb scare on Friday forcing the school management for a building evacuation.

In last one month the TN police had received over 230 emails threatening about bomb planted in houses of celebrities, chief minister , Raj Bhavan , political leaders, schools etc. All happened to be hoax threats. Police believe that these mails were routed through dark web and the top bras of the TN police are now contemplating to seek Interpol help to nab the culprits linked to these hoax mails.

Police on Friday said that an e-mail was received specifically claiming that an explosive device had been placed at Vijay's Neelankarai house. The local police were immediately alerted and a high-alert was declared in the area.

A team of law enforcement officials, including bomb disposal squads swiftly cordoned off the vicinity and conducted an intensive search of the property and its surroundings. The thorough inspection, which lasted for few hours, concluded without finding any suspicious objects or explosive materials.

"Following the threat, we initiated standard operating procedures. A comprehensive search was conducted, and nothing incriminating was found. The situation is now under control, and we have registered a case and begun an investigation to identify the source of the hoax call," a senior police officer stated.

The threat comes at a time when Vijay has been increasingly active in the political sphere, having recently launched his political party, "Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam" (TVK). While the motive behind the threat is currently unknown, police are investigating all angles, including whether it was a prank mail or a deliberate attempt to intimidate the actor.

Actor Vijay,one of the most influential stars in the Tamil film industry, commands a massive fan following. His recent formal entry into politics has significantly increased his public profile, making his security a matter of heightened concern for state authorities.