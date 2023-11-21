Bomb blast in Tirunelveli: MoS L Murugan flays DMK government

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State L Murugan on Tuesday flayed the ruling DMK government for failing to control the communal clashes in the state and said that the state government and police are reluctant to take action as there are DMK functionaries behind the conflicts and supporting the criminals.



"With the breakdown of law and order in Tamil Nadu, the repeated incidents of communal clashes and juvenile delinquency have further worried the people of Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is reluctant to take action because of the background of his own party in these incidents. The teachers who try to reform the students and the police who try to prevent crimes continue to fear the DMK government's politics, " Murugan said in a statement alluding to the recent incident of a class XII student allegedly hurled country-made bombs on a computer centre of a TV news channel reporter near Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district.

Further, Murugan urged the state police to take action to identify the criminals and eradicate such a culture of weapons.

"I also request the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to create awareness about the elimination of caste discrimination through the police at regular intervals in schools and colleges. In order to create a generation that understands the feelings of others, I would like to emphasise once again that the state government should take action to make the youth better by taking the school students to the places where the victims are, " added Murugan.

According to the police, the juvenile attacked the computer centre of a TV news channel reporter Vanamamalai, thinking that he reported a news about an FIR registered against him.

Later, the juvenile was apprehended by the police in conflict with law for hurling the bombs and the police are conducting an investigation to find out if any one supported the juvenile in making the bombs and instigated him against the reporter.