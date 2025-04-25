Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 April 2025 8:42 AM IST
    Bolts removed from tracks near Tiruvalangadu railway station
    Visual from the spot

    CHENNAI: Bolts, nuts, and metal pins were found removed from the railway track near Tiruvalangadu railway station in Tiruvallur district on Friday.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the incident occurred on the Arakkonam–Chennai route, at a track-switching point where trains shift between lines. Railway officials discovered the missing components during an inspection.

    The discovery has raised suspicion of a possible sabotage attempt aimed at derailing trains. However, a timely signal cut ensured no trains passed through the stretch, preventing any mishap.

    Sniffer dog Jhansi was deployed at the scene, and railway police carried out an investigation along a 3-kilometre stretch around the affected area.

    railway trackrailway officialsBolt
    Online Desk

